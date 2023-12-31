videos
Mexico has started repatriating flights of Venezuelans
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 31, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Mexico has started repatriating flights of Venezuelans. This comes 2 days after officials agreed to work more closely with their US counterparts to tackle the migration crisis.
