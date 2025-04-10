Messi magic sends Inter Miami to CONCACAF Champions Cup semis
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Lionel Messi delivered yet another iconic performance, leading Inter Miami to a thrilling 3-2 aggregate win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. After losing the first leg 0-1, Miami bounced back with brilliance, sparking memories of Messi's World Cup heroics.
Lionel Messi delivered yet another iconic performance, leading Inter Miami to a thrilling 3-2 aggregate win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. After losing the first leg 0-1, Miami bounced back with brilliance, sparking memories of Messi's World Cup heroics.
Advertisment