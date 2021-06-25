LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Meet Nesher Ramla Homo, a new type of early human discovered in Israel
Jun 25, 2021, 03:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Scientists said on Thursday (June 24) they had discovered a previously unknown kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up in a site used by a cement plant in central Israel.
Read in App