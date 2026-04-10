/Measles Outbreak In South Carolina: Children Aged 4 And Under At Risk

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 16:45 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 16:45 IST
A measles outbreak in South Carolina is raising serious concern, especially for infants and young children. Health experts warn that declining vaccination rates are leaving communities vulnerable, with children under 4 at highest risk of severe complications. Doctors stress that at least 95% vaccination coverage is needed to prevent outbreaks. The situation highlights how quickly preventable diseases can resurface when immunisation levels drop.