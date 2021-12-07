Massive protest rocks Gambia as opposition want Barrow to step down

Dec 07, 2021, 03:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Gambia's President Adama Barrow has easily won re-election and defeated former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who now fled into exile. However, massive protest now rocks Gambia as opposition supporters want Barrow to step down.
