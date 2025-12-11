LOGIN
Maria Corina Machado Defies Travel Ban To Attend Oslo Event

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 18:49 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 18:49 IST
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado addressed the media in a press conference, sharing her views on global peace, solidarity, and the ongoing efforts to promote human rights worldwide.

