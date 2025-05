EU plans for a gradual phase-out of russian energy supplies Gas futures rise as much as 6.7% after a retreat on Monday EU unveils roadmap to cut remaining flows of russian energy EU's plan shows a phased approach; details to come next month EU outlines plan to phase out russian energy by 2027 Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Tuesday after a recovery in crude oil and the region's intentions to reduce reliance on Russian gas completely by 2027.