2018 ICC women's cricketer of the year Smriti Mandhana is all set to entertain her fans in a new avatar. Mandhana is teaming up with fellow India international Jemimah Rodrigues for a web series called double trouble. The Indian opener and T20I vice captain wants to jump out of a plane some day as well but at the moment is waiting for a chance to bat again as soon as the lockdown ends.