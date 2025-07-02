LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Mali: Suspected Jihadists Launch A Coordinated Attack On Multiple Military Installations
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 09:00 IST
Mali: Suspected Jihadists Launch A Coordinated Attack On Multiple Military Installations
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 09:00 IST

Mali: Suspected Jihadists Launch A Coordinated Attack On Multiple Military Installations

Suspected jihadists have launched a series of coordinated attacks on military sites across western Mali, including the city of Kayes, leaving residents in shock and the military on high alert.

Trending Topics

trending videos