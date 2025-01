A rush erupted at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, India. At least 40 are feared injured. The incident occurred when a group of devotees gathered near the sacred river to celebrate Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days for the holy dip. However, a rush of the throng led the barricades to collapse about a kilometer from the "Sangam" (the sacred river). Following this, the seers temporarily cancelled their preparations for the Amavasya dip. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to adopt urgent assistance measures.