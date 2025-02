Prayagraj Gears Up for Maghi Purnima Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025. Strict advisory issued ahead of ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ at Maha Kumbh. Many devotees are likely to visit the Maha Kumbh on February 12. Maghi Purnima is the fifth of the six sacred days for the 'snan'. Authorities have clamped down on traffic movement to avoid stampede situations. Watch to know more!