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Madhya Pradesh: Families stage dramatic week-long protests

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:57 IST
In July 2026, families in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district intensified a long-running protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project and other associated irrigation schemes.

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