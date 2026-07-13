/Lula at 80: Brazilian president shows off fitness routine to ease voter concerns

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is 80, and he just went live. Ahead of October polls, Lula livestreamed part of his fitness routine to show voters he’s healthy and ready for more. From the treadmill to light exercises, the president said staying fit helps him serve the public better. The stream comes as questions about age and stamina have popped up in Brazilian politics. Lula’s message was clear: fitness fuels public service. And at 80, he’s proving age doesn’t have to slow you down.