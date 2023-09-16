Lukashenko proposes three-way cooperation with Putin, Kim

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
In response, Lukashenko said, "We could think about three-way cooperation," adding, "I think a bit of work could be found for Belarus to do there as well." In order to examine the most recent Russian fighter jets, Kim visited an aviation facility in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos