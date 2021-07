A bar in London is serving up drinks to a new breed of booze hounds, offering "puptails" such as a Bloodhound Mary or Barkarita to dogs brought along by their owners for a drink. "After Bark", which opened in June, is the latest venture from the "Barkney Wick" dog and human community centre situated in the capital's Hackney Wick area, long a haven for artists and alternative culture.