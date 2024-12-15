In a festive display of holiday cheer, London marked the 10th edition of its annual 'Santa Cruise,' with hundreds of Santas parading down Pall Mall. The event brought together participants dressed in Santa Claus outfits to spread joy and raise funds for charity. The lively procession was a highlight of the city's Christmas celebrations, attracting both locals and tourists alike. The Santa Cruise is now a beloved tradition, contributing to London's vibrant holiday atmosphere.