Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A bloc holds rally in Maharashtra's Mumbai city

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in some states...Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar detailed the schedule & emphasized on the election process for the upcoming polls during a press briefing in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Meanwhile, political party leaders have started campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Watch to know more!