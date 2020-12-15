LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Locked down Athens is lit up for the holidays without fanfare
Dec 15, 2020, 07.45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Athens annual Christmas tree lighting took place in the main square on Monday (December 14), but unlike other years, it was without ceremony - there were no marching bands, no crowds, nor famous celebrities singing carols for the event.
Read in App