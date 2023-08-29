Live worm found in Australian woman's brain

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Neurosurgeons in Australia have encountered something bizarre when they are treating a patient whose brain lives as a worm and that has been found. In a first a neurosurgeon in Canberra pulled an eight-centimeter-long parasitic roundworm alive from a woman's brain.

