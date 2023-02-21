videos
Home
Live-streaming shopping takes China by storm
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Feb 21, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Livestream shopping took China by storm. Now Amazon, TikTok and YouTube are betting the QVC-style pitches will take off in the U.S. Watch the full video to know more.
