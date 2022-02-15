Links between Taliban and LeT, JeM concerning, says UNSC's counter terror committee chair Tirumurti

Feb 15, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The chair of the United Nations Security Council's counter-terror committee Ambassador T S Tirumurti has expressed concerns over links between Taliban, Al Qaida, and Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Read in App