/Lindsey Graham's sister appointed to complete senate term

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has appointed Darline Graham Nordone to fill the U.S. Senate vacancy left by the sudden passing of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. Nordone, who was raised by her brother after the loss of their parents, will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on January 3, 2027. Her appointment marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.