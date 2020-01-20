Libya peace summit in Berlin: World leaders agree on UN arms embargo

World leaders have agreed to UN arms embargo on Libya and to stop providing military support to the country's warring factions. However, the Berlin Summit failed to achieve its main goal of brokering a seize fire. Libya's warring factions and their allies met in Berlin in the first major international summit on the Libyan conflict in recent years. German chancellor Angela Merkel called for a political solution but she did not rule out military intervention in the North African countries civil war.