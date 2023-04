The answer to 'what's the time' is not so simple anymore. Ask the people of Lebanon. Last month they woke up in two different time zones. While for some it was 6 in the morning, for others, their phones displayed 7 am. Fuelling even more confusion, the government has changed the decision yet again! If you're thinking of a technical error, that's not it. Ghadi Francis brings you the full report on this week's The West Asia Post.