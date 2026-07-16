/Lawmakers grill Trump's nominee in Senate

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 13:57 IST
Lawmakers questioned President Donald Trump’s nominee during a closely watched Senate confirmation hearing, pressing the candidate on qualifications, policy positions, and key issues facing the United States. The hearing highlighted sharp political divisions as senators from both parties scrutinized the nominee ahead of a potential confirmation vote. The outcome could have significant implications for the Trump administration’s agenda and future policymaking.