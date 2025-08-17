Live TV
Videos
Videos
Kuwait Tragedy: Dozens of Indians Fall Ill After Drinking Poisonous Alcohol
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 17, 2025, 03:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 17, 2025, 03:14 IST
A tragic outbreak of methanol poisoning from contaminated liquor in Kuwait has left 23 dead and 160 others battling for their lives, according to the country’s health ministry.
Kuwait
Alcohol
World news
