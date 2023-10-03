Kuwait: AI-generated paintings on display at exhibition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Are paintings generated by artificial intelligence truly art? Can they be called the work of an artist and in doing so who is that artist? Well, it is definitely debatable but to understand it better let us take you to an exhibition where AI is that artist now. Kuwait's NOUA Arts and Culture Center is showcasing artworks created by AI. Each image has been generated by apps, digital painting machines and algorithms.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos