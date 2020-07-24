Kulbhushan Jadhav's case: India requested Pakistan 12 times for consular access

Jul 24, 2020, 11.10 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Pakistan has blocked all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav. India said that it has requested Pakistan 12 times for consular access to Jadhav and so far Islamabad Islamabad has not once provided the access. Watch report.