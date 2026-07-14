/Kuki-Zo council meets IB chief over Manipur blockade crisis

A year after President’s Rule ended and a popular government returned on February 4, people in Kuki-Zo areas of Kangpokpi say nothing has improved. On Monday, the Kuki-Zo Council met IB Chief Mahesh Dixit and senior Home Ministry officials in Delhi. Their ask: urgent steps to break the Naga blockade that’s cut off essential goods and help end what they call a “worsening humanitarian crisis.” With roads still blocked and supplies running low, the Council is pushing the Centre to intervene fast and speed up a political solution for Manipur.