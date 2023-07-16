Kremlin: Main goal of Black Sea Grain deal has not been met

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The future of the black sea grain deal looks to be in the doldrums. While Turkiye's President Erdogan had on Friday confirmed the renewal of the deal. In a fresh development now, Russia’s Putin seems to have reiterated that he sees no ground to renew the deal. He apparently said this during a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The expiration date of the black sea grain deal has now been decided. Watch the video to know more.