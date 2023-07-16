Kremlin: Main goal of Black Sea Grain deal has not been met
The future of the black sea grain deal looks to be in the doldrums. While Turkiye's President Erdogan had on Friday confirmed the renewal of the deal. In a fresh development now, Russia’s Putin seems to have reiterated that he sees no ground to renew the deal. He apparently said this during a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The expiration date of the black sea grain deal has now been decided. Watch the video to know more.