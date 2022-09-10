King Charles III proclaimed new monarch; official ceremony of succession held

Published: Sep 10, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
King Charles III has officially proclaimed king in historic ceremony at St James's palace. He pledged to follow the example of lifelong service that has been set by his mother. New UK PM Liz Truss, and former UK PMs have attended the ceremony.
Read in App