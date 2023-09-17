Kin Jong-Un's highly criticised Russia visit, West worried about possible cooperation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the town of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia's Far East on September 15 and headed straight to a vast aviation plant that produces warplanes and other equipment, TASS news agency reported. But the West is worried about this meet, watch the video to know why.

