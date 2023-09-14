Kim Jong Un meets Putin: Russia to provide advance technology for satellite, submarine | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
President Vladimir Putin said Russia would help North Korea launch satellites and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Moscow had his full backing in its "sacred fight" with the West as they met on Wednesday at a cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

