/Kim Jong Un formally rejects Donald Trump's diplomatic overtures

North Korea is closing the door on diplomacy. Kim Jong Un has formally rejected Donald Trump's latest overtures, declaring his nuclear program absolutely irreversible. In a hard-hitting speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim said nukes are the ultimate guarantee for defending sovereignty and accused the US of global state terrorism, pointing to its actions in Iran. He vowed an exponential boost in nuclear forces, saying weapons-grade material production has more than doubled in 5 years. Pyongyang says it will only talk if Washington recognizes it as a nuclear power and drops its hostile policy. No denuclearization, no compromise.