After setting a benchmark in the compact crossover segment with its Seltos, Kia Motors is all set to introduce its sub-compact crossover in the Indian market very soon. The Kia Sonet will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport and the Tata Nexon. But can it be that redefining sub-compact crossover that you always wanted? We recently got a chance to spend a day with the Sonet and we tried to reach very close to the answer.