/Keralam Grand Mufti enrages women, tells them to stay at home

Kerala's Grand Mufti has triggered a full-blown controversy. Speaking at the Hubbul Rasool conference in Kochi, 95-year-old Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad aka Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar said women should remain confined to their homes and not enter the public sphere. He compared women to gold ornaments that must be kept safely inside a box, warning that if left on the roadside everyone will touch it and it will lose value. He said bringing women to public platforms will lead to "great destruction" and that Islam prescribed purdah to protect dignity.