/Kerala Sees Strong 62.7% Voter Turnout As Polling Continues Till 6 PM

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 18:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 18:15 IST
Kerala is witnessing a steady and enthusiastic voter turnout as polling for the Assembly elections continues across the state. According to the Election Commission of India, over 62.7% voting has been recorded so far, reflecting strong public participation. With polling set to close at 6 PM, officials expect the numbers to rise further. The peaceful voting process highlights the state’s active democratic engagement and high political awareness.