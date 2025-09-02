LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kenya's deadly protests spur outsiders into election battle

Kenya's deadly protests spur outsiders into election battle

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 20:44 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 20:44 IST
Kenya's deadly protests spur outsiders into election battle
After weeks of violent protests, a leading rights activist and former chief justice have emerged as presidential contenders -- but can they succeed in the bare-knuckle world of Kenyan politics?

Trending Topics

trending videos