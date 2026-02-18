/Kenya Aviation Strike: Airport Workers Demand Better Labour Conditions & Increased Pay

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 10:15 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 10:15 IST
Day two of the aviation workers’ strike in Kenya has left passengers stranded at the country’s main airport. Workers are demanding better labour conditions, increased pay, and improved workplace safety.
The strike is causing significant travel disruptions, affecting both domestic and international flights. Authorities are negotiating with union representatives, while passengers face uncertainty over flight schedules. The dispute highlights ongoing challenges in Kenya’s aviation sector and labour relations.