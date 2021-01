Kazakhstan has backed the use of Chabahar port, with its envoy saying by June of this year, a link will be established that will connect the country via the Caspian sea. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Kazakh envoy Yerlan Alimbayev said, "Kazakhstan will not only join, we are actually in a process. We initiated this process and we were expected the Chabahar connection will be done"