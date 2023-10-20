Kashmir gets first all-weather glass ceiling 'Vistadome Coach'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
With tourism in the Kashmir valley hitting record highs this year, the government has given residents and visitors an additional experience. In the valley, Indian Railways launched the Vistadome Coach, an all-weather glass-ceiling air-conditioned train. Visitors will not find another opportunity to see Kashmir's scenery like this, as they will be able to do so from a glass carriage.

