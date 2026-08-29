/KASHMIR CARPET CRISIS | Centuries-Old Handwoven Craft Faces Decline As Young Artisans Turn Away

KASHMIR CARPET INDUSTRY: A centuries-old craft that once carried Kashmir's name to royal courts and luxury homes around the world is now facing a quiet decline. The traditional handwoven carpet industry is struggling with low returns, an aging artisan workforce, declining interest among younger generations and pressure on overseas exports. In Srinagar, elderly artisans are returning to their looms to keep the heritage craft alive. One 78-year-old weaver who stopped working in 2004 has returned to carpet weaving, while other experienced artisans continue working despite the industry's challenges. Around 90% of Kashmir's carpets are exported, making the industry particularly vulnerable to changes in international markets and global conflicts. Industry representatives say exports have been affected, although the trade has not disappeared. The government is now turning to technology and modernization to support the industry. Modern carpet looms are being provided free of cost, while geotagging is being introduced to authenticate genuine Kashmiri carpets. Approximately 20,000 carpets have reportedly been geotagged, allowing buyers to scan a barcode and verify a carpet's authenticity. For Kashmir's carpet makers, the challenge is twofold: preserving the authenticity of a centuries-old tradition while ensuring that carpet weaving remains economically viable for a new generation.