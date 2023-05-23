Kartarpur: Long-lost siblings reunite after India-Pakistan partition | Details

A sikh woman and her brother, separated during the India-Pakistan partition more than 75 years ago, were reunited at the landmark Kartarpur corridor. 81-year-old Mahendra Kaur, from India, reunited with her 78-year-old brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz, from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Overwhelmed with emotion, they embraced each other, expressing profound sadness over the loss of their parents. The two families discovered Kaur and Aziz were estranged siblings after connecting through a web post detailing separation of a man and his sister during partition. During the 1947 India-Pakistan partition, the family of Sardar Bhajan Singh, who resided in Indian Punjab, was tragically torn apart. Aziz relocated, while his other family members remained in India. As per reports, Aziz spent years in distress after being separated from his family.