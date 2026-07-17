/Karnataka twin murders: 22-year-old law student stabbed at her residence in Kodihalli

A 22-year-old law student succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for over 48 hours following an alleged stabbing by the brother of a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected after ending their relationship. The shocking attack took place in Kodihalli, HAL 3rd Stage, on July 13. The deceased, Amrutha R, was a resident of 15th Main, 9th Cross, Kodihalli. She was attacked on the evening of July 13 and died at a private hospital on July 15. Amrutha was a fourth-year law student and also worked part-time at a pizza outlet. Her father is a businessman, while mother a beautician.