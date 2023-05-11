Karnataka Elections 2023: Most Exit polls show Congress in the lead

The battle for the South-Indian state of Karnataka has begun and voting is underway. There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly. The winning side needs to secure at least 113, and over 5 crore people are expected to vote. The state is witnessing a three-way battle, between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and the JDS. The BJP wants to make history by retaining the southern state, whereas congress is banking on the anti-incumbency wave.