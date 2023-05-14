Karnataka Election Results: Legislators meet to decide on who takes top post in the state

Congress has won the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections by the biggest vote share and seats after a whopping 34 years. Even as the counting was on, political activist Yogendra Yadav said that this election is the biggest victory for “any party in Karnataka" after 1989 during Veerendra Patil's regime when the Congress had won 178 seats with a vote share of 43.76 percent. The question now arises on who takes the final seat as the chief minister of Karnataka.