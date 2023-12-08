Kadak Singh director Aniruddha Roy on his first and only love, films
In this interview with WION’s Zeba Khan, film director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury speaks about his latest film, Kadak Singh featuring Pankaj Tripathi in a leading role. The film saw its premiere at the recently concluded 2023 IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in Goa. A filmmaker who picks up important social topics and gives it a thrilling spin, Aniruddha spoke about making this film with utmost honesty and love. Kadak Singh will premiere on December 8 on ZEE5