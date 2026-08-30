/Julie Andrews, Arijit Singh And Vijay Exit Entertainment Industry In 2026

The entertainment world is witnessing the end of a distinct era as several major icons from cinema and music step away from the limelight in 2026. Hollywood screen legend Julie Andrews has confirmed her retirement from live-action and on-screen acting at the age of 90. The Oscar-winning star addressed speculation surrounding upcoming projects, including The Princess Diaries 3, and revealed that she has turned down invitations to return to live-action roles. Andrews is expected to remain active through voice work, writing and podcasts. In India, playback singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from commercial playback singing. The 38-year-old singer, whose soulful romantic songs became a defining part of modern Indian cinema, said he would no longer take on new film assignments. He plans to focus more on personal compositions, independent projects and Indian classical music.