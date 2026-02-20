/Jose Maria Balcazar: Peru Appoints Jose Maria Balcazar as Interim President

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 09:30 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 09:30 IST
Peru has appointed Jose Maria Balcazar as its interim president, stepping in as the acting head of state during a period of political transition. Balcazar’s appointment follows ongoing developments in Peru’s government and aims to provide stability and continuity while the country prepares for its next leadership phase. The interim presidency marks a significant moment in Peru’s political landscape, with expectations for smooth governance and orderly management of state affairs during this transitional period.