/Joe Root questions need for pink-ball Ashes test

Joe Root has questioned whether the Ashes should include a pink-ball Test ahead of Thursday's day-night fixture in Brisbane. The first pink-ball Test was staged a decade ago and the format was initially devised to boost attendances. The second Test of the 2025-26 Ashes between Australia and England at the Gabba this week will be the 25th played with a pink ball and the fourth in an Ashes series, and tickets have sold out for the first three days.